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John Chayka looking to trade two Maple Leafs players to clear roster space, per David Pagnotta
By Jonathan Ouimet,11 days ago
- Joshua is 30, a Dearborn native the Leafs drafted in the fifth round in 2014. He has 1 assist through 6 games this season, and he played 8:16 against Minnesota on Thursday. Wood, 31, hasn't played at all. He's listed on injured reserve (undisclosed) and is expected to be out until at least Nov. 30, according to the latest injury report.