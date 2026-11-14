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No. 2 Duke cruises to blowout win over SIU Edwardsville
12 days ago
Patrick Ngongba had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks to lead No. 2 Duke to a 90-47 rout of visiting SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night in Durham, N.C. Six players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils (3-1). Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr each scored 12 points, while Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Sebastian Wilkins and Cayden Boozer each tallied 11 points. Boozer recorded a double-double as he also pulled down a career-best 10 rebounds. He dished out four assists as well.