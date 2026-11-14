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North Carolina Foster Mom Finds Her Terrified Dog Outside His Crate, Then Notices Where He’s Chosen To Sleep
By Joan Mercer,11 days ago
A terrified North Carolina rescue dog with severe skin issues and no experience being handled finds his courage through small, quiet milestones with a dedicated foster mom. When Griff first arrived, it was immediately clear that his journey would be anything but easy. His foster mom realized on day one that she was looking at a deeply complicated case.
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