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Quincy Trash Overhaul Could Add $182 a Year to Bills for Smallest Tote
By Gideon Hurst,10 days ago
Quincy residents who've relied on 75-cent trash stickers for over a decade are being asked to adjust to a new reality: renting a trash tote for $10 to $15 a month, with a one-time $60 setup fee, as the city phases out its old sticker-based collection system. City officials say the switch is needed because operating costs have climbed sharply, but some residents say they still don't understand exactly what's changing or why.
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