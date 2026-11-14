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'Love Is Blind' star Aneha Singh slams Season 11 reunion editing -- It's "egregiously awful"
12 days ago
Love Is Blind alum Aneha Singh has slammed the show's editing after claiming she was made to look annoying and long-winded during the Season 11 reunion. Aneha, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her frustration with how her conversation about ex-fiance Cam Halloran was presented on the reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Sunday, November 8.