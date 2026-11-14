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National Ag Law Center case roundup
12 days ago
Farm Bill in the Lame Duck. With both chambers of Congress coming back into session after their midterm recess, potential passage of a Farm Bill remains top of mind. The House passed its version, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, in April of this year, while the Senate moved its version, the Agricultural Act of 2026, out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry in September. To become law, the Senate bill must first be voted favorably by the entire chamber. If passed by the Senate, the chambers will then meet in conference committee to reconcile their versions before it can be sent to President Trump for signature. To learn more about the Farm Bill, click here to visit NALC’s Farm Bill Resource page, or click here to read the CRS report, Farm Bill Primer: Overview and Status. For a comparison of the House and Senate Bills, click here to read CRS report.