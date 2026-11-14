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South Dakota GFP launches Operation Outdoors to Support Veterans Programs
11 days ago
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) today announced the launch of Operations Outdoors. Operation Outdoors is a funding assistance program designed to help veteran organizations host meaningful experiences in South Dakota State Parks.”The program can offer a variety of outdoor experiences,” explained Jeff VanMeeteren, South Dakota State Parks Director. “These could include camping outings, hunting and fishing programs, or other health, wellness, and strength building activities.”