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FAA Rules Out SMART AI System as Cause of Nationwide Ground Stop
By Matt Ryan,12 days ago
The FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop at 8:15 p.m. EST Friday, allowing departures to resume after a telecommunications outage disrupted air traffic operations across the country. The restriction began around 3:54 p.m. and lasted more than four hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said communications functionality had been restored at air traffic control facilities, although airlines would need additional time to return to normal operations.