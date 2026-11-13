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MLB Rumors: Rangers Eye Teruaki Sato, Dodgers Seek Infield Help
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Main Story: With little action at the GM Meetings, offseason attention is turning to potential signings and trades. Texas is interested in Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, the Dodgers want a right-handed infielder, and the Padres are fielding calls about two catchers as they look to add pitching. Korean star Ja-Wook Koo is also exploring a move to MLB.