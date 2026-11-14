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Take 2 Podcast: Utah’s political earthquake raises questions about what comes next
By Heidi Hatch, KUTV,12 days ago
Rep. Cal Roberts, incoming House majority assistant whip. “Republicans suffered an historic defeat across the country,” Cox said during his monthly news conference. He said he did not expect the national political wave to have such a significant impact on Utah legislative races. What the unofficial results show. Republicans...
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