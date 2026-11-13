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lululemon Ventscape Running Vest Delivers Breathable Insulation
8 days ago
Wearing layers of clothing seems the ideal solution to keep our bodies warm when running in winter. But even in the coldest temperatures, our bodies still generate heat, and without a way for it to escape, sweat builds up against the skin. As sweat cools and evaporates, it accelerates heat loss, which can create dangerous conditions for our bodies. lululemon addresses this concern with its latest performance wear, the Ventscape.