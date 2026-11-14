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Magic: The Gathering's Animated Series Reveals Its Title as Netflix Shares Its First Look
By Megan Carla,11 days ago
For years, it was the adaptation that existed mostly as a promise. Magic: The Gathering has been circling a screen version for so long — first announced back in 2019, then retooled and quietly rebuilt behind the scenes as creative teams changed — that fans had started to treat a title, a teaser, or any proof of life as a planeswalk too far. That changed on Friday, when Netflix finally put a name and a face on the series.