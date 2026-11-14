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Gregory’s efforts, Pohl’s defensive dominance lead ISU to sweep over Murray State
By LUCY TOMLINSON,12 days ago
MURRAY, Ky. — Illinois State’s offensive firepower held off Murray State to secure a 3-0 victory. The sweep marks ISU’s 11th of the season and eighth on the road. The Redbirds posted a .364 hitting percentage, marking the seventh time this season the team has hit above .300. Jillian Gregory recorded her fifth consecutive match in double-digit kills, finishing the afternoon with 14, her second-highest total of the season.