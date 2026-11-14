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Illinois State football to fly out Saturday morning for Youngstown State, game time adjusted
By TYLER GALL,11 days ago
Update: Illinois State football announced at 9 p.m. that the team will fly out of Bloomington-Normal on Saturday morning. Kickoff has been moved to 3:30 p.m. CT from its original 11 a.m. time. Illinois State football has yet to depart Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington-Normal for Youngstown, Ohio, ahead...