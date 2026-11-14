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Defending Champions from Oklahoma State Too Much for Nebraska, But Freshmen Were Too
By Robert Allen,11 days ago
STILLWATER – No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Nebraska in front of a packed out Gallagher-Iba Arena. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden led the team out. Weeden is a true superstar in Cowboy football history and we all know that second-year 133 pound wrestler Jax Forrest is a superstar already in OSU wrestling. Forrest loves to set the tone and he did it again in the Cowboys 27-6 dual win over the Huskers.
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