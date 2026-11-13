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Weekly Reading Round-Up
By Elizabeth AKA Miss Eliza,8 days ago
The stand out read of this week for me was Catherine Cliff’s Miss Bates, an Emma retelling. I picked up this book with some trepidation (okay, a great deal of trepidation). I’m always wary of Austen retellings, for all sorts of reasons, and when it comes to this particular Austen novel, I have always been strongly Team Emma. But it was recommended to me by Danielle Parker of Club Calvi and I trust Danielle’s taste, so I decided to take the plunge– and I’m so glad I did. I’ve been running around telling everyone I know to read it. It’s Emma as you’ve never seen it before, and it’s a sign of how incredibly compelling this book is that even though this is the anti-Emma (Emma is monstrous in this), I loved it anyway. So go read it and tell me what you think!