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Police allegedly seize 'ghost guns' among 12 firearms, thousands of ammunition rounds
By Samantha Sobel,12 days ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police said they confiscated 12 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition on Friday after searching a home on Kay Drive in Pequea Township. Jeffrey P. Corcoran II, 43, was arrested after Pequea Township Police said they received a tip regarding a suspect with several illegal guns making violent threats.
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