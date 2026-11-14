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Morrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal dumping of about 40 mattresses at Rice Lake
By Sydney Zatz,12 days ago
LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the illegal dumping of about 40 mattresses at the public access point to Rice Lake, near Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls Township. Based on the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office believes the...
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