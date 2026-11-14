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Purple Row After Dark: Arizona Fall League Semifinals discussion thread
By Samantha Bradfield,12 days ago
After last night’s 5-2 win over the Mesa Solar Sox, the Salt River Rafters are in the AFL Semifinals again after missing them in 2025. They won the whole thing in 2024, beating the Surprise Saguaros (who went on to win in 2025), and will look to unseat the top-seeded Peoria Javelinas in their home ballpark. If they make it through, they will face the Surprise Saguaros, who won their game handily and will appear in the championship game for the seventh time in as many years and 10th time in the last 12 years.