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Community policing takes focus at QPD meet and greet
By Caytlin Pendleton,11 days ago
QUINCY, Illinois— Three candidates, one position and a shared goal of building a safer Quincy. The three finalists vying to become Quincy's next police chief met face-to-face with residents and city officials Friday night, giving the community an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and learn more about the candidates hoping to lead the Quincy Police Department.