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Quincy Police Department issues credit card, phone scam alert
By Muddy River News,9 days ago
QUINCY–The Quincy Police Department has been receiving complaints about a new phone scam. The caller indicates that they are with the fraud department of various major credit card companies. They tell the victim that their card has been used to purchase a firearm in various cities across the country when no such charge has occurred. In some cases, the victim did not even have a card from the company they say they are from.