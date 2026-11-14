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The Price of Three Wounded Men: Prince Wilhelm of Hesse, His Hired Soldiers, and a Coin Dealer
By 17 min read,12 days ago
On the 4th of February 1776, a British officer, Colonel William Faucitt, arrived at Hanau, a small residence town on the river Main about a dozen miles upstream from Frankfurt.[1] He had come to conclude a treaty on behalf of George III, and on the following day he did so. The other party was Wilhelm, Hereditary Prince of Hesse-Cassel and reigning Count of Hanau, then thirty-two years old. Under the treaty the prince placed a corps of 668 infantry at the king's disposal, ready to march by the 20th of March at the latest. Britain would pay thirty crowns banco in "levy money," a one-time payment for each foot soldier raised, together with an annual subsidy of 25,050 crowns for as long as the men remained in British pay. Article IX set out what would happen when men fell. A soldier killed was to be paid for at the levy-money rate, and "according to custom, three wounded men shall be reckoned as one killed."[2]
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