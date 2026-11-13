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Japanese rugged tablet arrives with 16 GB RAM and 8-core Intel "Panther Lake" CPU
By Sambit Saha,11 days ago
Panasonic has introduced a new rugged tablet in Japan, dubbed the ToughBook FZ-G3. The tablet features a 10.1-inch display, quite a capable Panther Lake CPU, and is designed to function in harsh environments. Sambit Saha, Published 11/14/2026. Well-known Japanese consumer electronics behemoth Panasonic has officially unveiled the ToughBook FZ-G3 in...