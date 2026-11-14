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Policy Pro: The real estate bills Hochul must decide on before year’s end
By Caroline Spivack,11 days ago
When state lawmakers wrapped up their legislative session in June, they left 757 bills on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s doorstep. Nearly five months later, she’s worked through about half, leaving roughly 400 bills still awaiting her decision. Among them are several measures with significant implications for real estate brokers, affordable housing developers, firms behind local data center projects and other corners of the industry.
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