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FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop Across the U.S., Threatening Weekend Travel for WWE, AEW, and TNA
By Badrose,11 days ago
A nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has created significant travel uncertainty for major professional wrestling promotions and talent ahead of a packed weekend schedule. The FAA officially announced that all departing flights across the United States are currently grounded, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.