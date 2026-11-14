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Women’s WarGames Match Set for WWE Survivor Series Following Massive SmackDown Brawl and Stephanie Vaquer’s Return
By Badrose,12 days ago
The Women’s WarGames match has been officially teased for WWE Survivor Series following a massive women’s division brawl and the surprise return of Stephanie Vaquer during the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown. The chaos erupted during a non-title match between Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s United States...