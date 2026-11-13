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Trey Miguel Hopes to Sign a Longer-Term TNA Wrestling Contract Before the End of 2026
By Badrose,10 days ago
Trey Miguel has revealed that he is looking to secure a longer-term TNA Wrestling contract when his current agreement expires later this year. During a recent interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic Wrestling, the former TNA X-Division Champion opened up about his status with the company, explaining that he has been working under consecutive six-month deals throughout 2026. Miguel noted that he initially signed a six-month agreement in January before agreeing to a second six-month extension in June.