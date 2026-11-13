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CEO Asha Sharma says Xbox pioneered dual analog controllers, not PlayStation
By Adam Corsetti,9 days ago
When celebrating the Xbox 25th Anniversary, CEO Asha Sharma praised the brand’s innovative consoles and accessories. However, her claim that Microsoft “pioneered dual analog controllers” is drawing criticism. The predecessor to the PlayStation DualShock is widely credited with this accomplishment. Controller history. In a blog post, Sharma...