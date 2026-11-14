undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WFMZ-TV shares results of 12th annual WFMZ/Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive, made possible by the community
By Jessica Heisey,12 days ago
ALLENTOWN, PA. - After a week of encouraging the Lehigh Valley to donate, Friday was the big collection day for the WFMZ-TV/Lehigh Valley Phantoms coat drive. The community answered that call with donations pouring in across the region, with collection sites at the PPL Center, Shankweiler's drive-in, and the Steel Ice Center.