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LIVE: Sabres Live | November 13, 2026
By WNYmedia Network,9 days ago
All our fact checks about Hakeem Jeffries →DOJ’s ‘striking’ filing paints a ‘portrait of a prosecution in disarray’: expert →‘60 Minutes’ blows the lid off ‘horrible’ war damage the Pentagon kept hidden →Trump ally’s ‘black eye moment’ has foe celebrating ‘dream scenario’: analyst →REVIEW: At Concord, a wine bar with little plates that go big →Vance Won’t Make Decision on 2028 Until Next Year — Inner Circle Thinks He’ll Run: Report →