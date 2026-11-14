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Vorasidenib Elicits Early Metabolic Responses in IDH-Mutant Glioma
12 days ago
Serial amino acid PET flagged responses earlier than MRI in IDH-mutant glioma treated with vorasidenib, interim data show. Serial amino acid PET detected metabolic responses earlier than structural MRI in patients with IDH-mutant glioma treated with vorasidenib (Voranigo), according to interim results from a retrospective, multicenter European study presented at the.