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Chandler CARE Center packs Thanksgiving meal boxes for hundreds of local families
By Molly Hudson,12 days ago
CHANDLER, AZ — For hundreds of Chandler families, a Thanksgiving meal starts at the Chandler CARE Center. As the center prepares to help families in need, students are pitching in to get everything ready. For more than 15 years, the Chandler CARE Center has been distributing meals through its Thanksgiving Family Assistance Day.
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