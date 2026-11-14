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Effectively Wild Episode 2557: Forget it, Jake, it’s Beantown
By Ben Lindbergh,12 days ago
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, please visit our Patreon. Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Atlanta inking Evan Phillips, urge teams to sign some bigger free agents (foreshadowing!), review listener-suggested historical comps for Pat Murphy’s late-blooming managerial excellence, uncover Colonels of truth, compare the BBWAA and The Sporting News Manager of the Year Awards, consider whether other MLB awards voting has gotten too unanimous, react in real time to Boston signing Jake Bauers, bemoan the Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander situation, and discuss rampant playoff-field expansion across sports.