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The Next Best Picture Podcast – Interview With “Club Kid” Star Reggie Absolom
By Cody Dericks,10 days ago
“Club Kid” is a 2026 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Jordan Firstman, who also stars in his feature directorial debut. The film follows the life of a washed-up underground party promoter named Peter (Firstman), whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to care for Arlo, a 10-year-old son (Reggie Absolom) he never knew he had. It also stars Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley, and Diego Calva. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Caméra d’Or and the Queer Palm and received widespread critical praise. Absolom was kind enough to spend some time speaking with us about his work and experience making the film, which you can watch or listen below. Please be sure to check out the film, which is now playing in theaters from A24. Thank you, and enjoy!