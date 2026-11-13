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LIST | Greater Cleveland Christmas pop-up bars to visit during 2026 holiday season
9 days ago
Christmas pop-up bars are returning to Greater Cleveland for the 2026 holiday season, bringing festive cocktails, elaborate decorations and holiday-themed experiences to bars and restaurants across the region. From Christmas-themed bars in Cleveland's Flats and East 4th Street to seasonal pop-ups in communities throughout Northeast Ohio, several locations are opening...