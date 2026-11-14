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Oregon Dept. of Transportation with 700 Fewer Employees Than in 1999 & 1 Million Increase in Population Is Hiring
By Oregon Dept. of Transportation,12 days ago
SALEM – After years of cutbacks and hiring freezes, Oregon Department of Transportation staffing is at its lowest level in 27 years. There are now nearly 15% fewer ODOT employees clearing snow, repairing bridges, helping customers at DMV, and conducting all the other services for which ODOT is responsible, compared to the agency’s staffing level in 1999.
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