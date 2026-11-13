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Melvin Duane Ash
By Donna Savits,7 days ago
Melvin Duane Ash, 61, of Birmingham, IA passed away on November 10, 2026, at the University of Iowa hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Cremation has taken place as part of Melvin’s final wishes. A graveside service to remember Melvin and honor his life will be held at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Douds beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Memorial contributions honoring Melvin may be addressed to Michaele Cook, 11924 Gray Ave, Douds, IA 52551. Online condolences may be left online at: