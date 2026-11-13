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ekey biometric systems GmbH
9 days ago
Ekey biometric systems is an Austrian developer and manufacturer of fingerprint access control solutions for homes and businesses. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Linz, ekey offers fingerprint scanners for doors, gates, alarm systems and time recording, with smartphone, code pad and RFID options. Its products integrate with door hardware, intercoms and building control systems. In 2026, Austrian door and window hardware provider Maco Group agreed to take a majority stake in ekey.