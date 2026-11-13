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Transportation Security Administration Day – November 19
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,10 days ago
Transportation Security Administration Day, November 19, marks the day the TSA was created. On November 19, 2001 — just weeks after the September 11 attacks — President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act, establishing the TSA to protect the nation’s transportation systems. The agency moved to the new Department of Homeland Security in 2003. With holiday travel about to peak, today honors the officers who screen millions of passengers to keep travel safe.