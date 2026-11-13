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Cigar News: Broncano Cigar Co. announces the Classic Rubí Corona Honoring Its Earliest Retail Partners
By Editorials,10 days ago
Broncano Cigar Co. has announced the Classic Rubí Corona, a 5 × 46 pigtail Corona produced at Kelner Boutique Factory in the Dominican Republic. The new Corona brings the Classic Rubí blend into a smaller format, increasing the wrapper-to-filler ratio and offering a different expression of Rubí while maintaining the blend’s established character.