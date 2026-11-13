undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Teddy Ray La Rue
By Donna Savits,8 days ago
Teddy Ray La Rue, 77, of Bloomfield was called home to be with the Lord November 11, 2026 at his home. He was born February 11, 1949 in Ottumwa to John T. and Mary Jane La Rue Sr. In 1972, Ted married Helen Schlarbaum and they had 2 children, Jeremy (Deb) La Rue and “Punky” Natasha (Brian) Schafer both of Bloomfield. They later divorced. In 1991 he married Tamara “Tammy” Dye and added three more children to his family, Kevin (Angel) McElfish, Misty (Joey) Kibbee and Brice (Emily) McElfish.