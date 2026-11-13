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Karen Sue Heartley
By Donna Savits,8 days ago
Karen Sue Heartley, born on July 13, 1969, passed away on November 11, 2026. A cherished resident of Centerville, Iowa, Karen was a beloved wife and devoted family woman who lived her life with grace and warmth. She married Steven Heartley on a memorable Pancake Day, September 29, 2012, marking the beginning of a journey filled with love and companionship. Karen dedicated herself wholeheartedly to her family and hobbies, finding immense joy in activities such as solving puzzles, knitting, cooking, and fishing. Above all, her greatest delight was spending time with her grandchildren, who brought endless joy and purpose to her days.