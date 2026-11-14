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Nvidia’s Jensen Huang affair puts a modern twist on one of espionage’s oldest tricks
12 days ago
Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO following revelations of a romantic tie to an alleged intelligence asset linked to Beijing. Security experts emphasize that honey trap operations remain a dangerously effective tool utilized by modern state intelligence services. The high profile fallout exposes profound vulnerabilities among top technology executives...