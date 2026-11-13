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Heating Aid Push, Generator Recall Lead Weekly Energy Wrap
By Infrastructure + Energy Systems,11 days ago
Heating aid and data center costs led the household energy news from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, 2026. New England's governors pressed Congress for more winter assistance, a thread that ran through last week's roundup of missed energy news. A Cornell study also put a figure on how much of the grid buildout for data centers has landed on households.