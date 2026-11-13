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Chamber Supports Critical Public Safety Grants
9 days ago
Dear Chair Santana, Vice Chair Weber, and Members of the Boston City Council:. On behalf of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and our 1,200 members, I write to express our strong support for Dockets #0100, #1675, and #1773, which represent the $850,000 FY25 Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC), $13.4M FY25 Urban Area Security Initiative, and $750,000 FY26 BRIC grant awards. We respectfully urge the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee to recommend acceptance of all the above-mentioned grants and urge the City Council to accept these awards as soon as possible.