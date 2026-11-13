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Data Centers Cannot Absorb Every Lost Clean Energy Job
By Strategy + Risk,7 days ago
Delegates at the COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Türkiye, devoted the conference's second day to electricity, as the host country promoted a pledge to raise power's share of global final energy use from just over 20% to 35% by 2035. Goals like that depend on electricians and line workers, and in the United States those trades are losing work in one corner of the energy economy while being recruited hard in another.