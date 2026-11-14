undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/13): Corbridge’s report on Balor vs. Gunther; John Cena’s return to discuss John Cena Classic; Tiffany Stratton speaks on successful MITB cash-in
12 days ago
Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of this morning that 7,383 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,000 spectators when configured for concerts. BadWill Presents: The Workplace Comedy Character Championship! The Final Four starts Monday at 9am ET! There will be 72 hours to vote per matchup.