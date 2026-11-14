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‘I ain’t afraid of nothing, but I’m afraid today': Nationwide FAA ground stop disrupts travel at OKC airport
By Micah Wilson,12 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Travelers at Will Rogers International Airport faced confusion, frustration and unexpected expenses Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop, temporarily halting flights across the country. For some passengers, the disruption meant changing travel plans. Others were left scrambling to find a place to...