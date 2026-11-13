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Vaxcyte’s VAX-31 Pneumococcal Vaccine Meets All Phase 3 Primary Goals
9 days ago
The candidate vaccine’s next steps will be going through the FDA’s Biologics License Application process. Vaxcyte’s 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV31) candidate, VAX-31, met all prespecified primary endpoints in the phase 3 OPUS-1 trial, according to a release.1 The vaccine produced noninferior immune responses for all 28 serotypes it shares with Prevnar 20 (PCV20) and/or Capvaxive (PCV21), as well as superior responses for the 3 serotypes only it covers.