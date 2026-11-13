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Illinois and Philadelphia menopause laws give employers weeks to comply
By Mark Rosanes,4 days ago
Two workplace protection laws covering menopause take effect January 1, 2027, leaving employers in Illinois and Philadelphia roughly fewer than weeks to update handbooks, post required notices, and confirm their accommodation processes are ready. Most covered employers have not started. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Illinois Menopause Equity and...